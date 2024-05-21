PNG showcases tourism potential at Fiji expo

From May 4th to 5th, eight TPA representatives engaged in a series of programs aimed at strengthening tourism ties and promoting PNG's unique attractions to the Pacific Islands and beyond.

The SPTE, organised by the Pacific Tourism Organisation (PTO), is a premier trade event that provides a vital platform for Pacific Island nations to showcase their tourism offerings to international buyers. This year, PNG's participation underscored its commitment to advancing regional tourism and fostering international partnerships.

TPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric Mossman Uvovo, highlighted the importance of PNG's presence at the event.

"Active participation in the South Pacific Tourism Exchange allows us to effectively promote PNG as an iconic tourist destination, renowned for our pristine landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unique experiences. It's a chance for us to showcase the best of what our country has to offer," said Uvovo.

The event offered PNG's local tour operators, hoteliers, airlines, and travel logistics providers the opportunity to engage directly with international buyers, facilitating business deals and expanding their networks.

Uvovo praised the TPA staff's dedication and the strategic importance of such international engagements in bolstering PNG's tourism industry.

"Our presence at SPTE reaffirms our dedication to showcasing PNG's tourism potential and forging international cooperation," Uvovo stated.

He added, "Through initiatives like SPTE, we continue to position ourselves as a leading destination for travellers seeking authentic experiences in the South Pacific."

The TPA's participation at SPTE aligns with its broader objectives of establishing and nurturing partnerships within the tourism and hospitality sector, ultimately contributing to the growth and development of PNG's tourism industry.