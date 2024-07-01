The four-day event will incorporate the Community Affairs and National Content Conference and Expo (CANCONEX), PNG Resources Career Fair, PNG Resources Summit, and the PNG Resources Week Gala Dinner.

In an earlier statement released by the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Resources & Energy (PNG CORE), President Anthony Smare, thanked Prime Minister James Marape for accepting the invitation to be a part of this important national event.

“We are delighted that Prime Minister Marape has accepted our invitation to open the inaugural PNG Resources Week. He will be the guest of honour at CANCONEX 2024, the PNG Resources Summit, and the PNG Resources Week Gala Dinner,” Smare had stated.

“At CANCONEX 2023 in Lae, PM Marape delivered an outstanding speech challenging PNG lands and

landowners to take up the opportunities presented by the new resource projects and reopening of Porgera - we look forward to his speech opening PRW24. PM Marape’s engagement with the resources sector and its stakeholders are important for building confidence in our sector from both investors and local stakeholders.”

“We are pleased that over the last 12months, Government has made progress in dealing several of these issues, among them, National Content and its implications for the resources sector. The Prime Minister will be provided an update on what the industry and its stakeholders, including landcos and landowner groups, have done as well in these areas, so that our efforts complement the efforts by Government.”

The Prime Minister is expected to lead a high-level delegation this week to interact with industry,

PNG business community, SMEs and landowners. This is part of PNG CORE’s efforts to provide a domestic platform for more engagement between all stakeholders in the resources sector.