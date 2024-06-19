PNG reassures Australia of relationship

This reassurance comes at a time when geopolitics has heightened in the region with China increasing its presence across the Pacific at the conclusion of the 30th Australia PNG Ministerial Forum.

Minister Tkatchenko in answering questions from the media about PNG’s relationship with China in the security space said:

“When it comes to China, they are a strong economic, trade partner to Papua New Guinea, just like Australia, crystal clear. We will continue to support and work and partner with Australia now and in the futurefor our security.

“We're independent. We make our own decisions and we work with Australia as they have worked with us now and into the future. Thank you.”

Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong in welcoming these kind words also reminded PNG of the PNG Australian history, reflecting on Gough Whitlam’s role in pre-independence together with Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“One of the really telling things that Prime Minister Whitlam said was that if he had done nothing else in his political life but, for his contribution to the independence of your country, he would rest content. Very extraordinary.

“So today, we see this forum as carrying all those legacies. The legacy, of, Gough Whitlam, of the grand chief, of, those leaders here in Papua New Guinea who sought and achieved your independence. We see our role, as deepening and continuing, that legacy, and that relationship. And that is why we have come, with such a senior delegation here,” said Senator Wong.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described this year’s meeting as a fruitful one compared to previous years.

“When I say that it has been a deeply fruitful meeting, between a group of close friends, there has never been in the 49 year history of our bilateral relationship, a greater ambition than there is now on the part of the Marape government and the Albanese government to transform our relationship to being one which is much, much closer. And today's meeting gave expression to that.

“And the closeness of our relationship is an expression of the uniqueness of our relationship. As Penny said, we do not have a meeting at this time with any other country in the world, where we have ministers across the board meeting with their counterparts than meeting in a forum such as this,” stated the Australian deputy Prime Minister.

The forum meetings concluded today. The ministerial team will take tomorrow to do field visits including a visit to the landslide site at Mulitaka, Enga Province.