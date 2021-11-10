PNG Progresses With NDC

Given the COVID-19 induced travel restrictions in place, none of the Pacific countries could participate in the Suva launch event.

The event recently held at the Regional Pacific NDC HUB in the Scottish Event Centre brought together Pacific climate change focal points and technical and donor agencies to share their experiences in NDC investment planning in the region.

The Regional Pacific NDC Hub has supported Fiji and Kiribati complete their NDC investment plans and has extended technical support to the Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea has been making significant strides at the global level over the past 12 months, which have included:

The submission of its Enhanced NDC to the UNFCCC Secretariat which sets out the country’s greenhouse gas emissions profile and the emission reduction targets be achieved over the next 10 years. The target sectors are the Energy, and Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU) sectors, as well as adaptation measures to deal with the adverse effects of climate change we are already facing;

Launched alongside the Enhanced NDC were the Implementation Plan and Roadmap developed for each target sector which aligns the targets with existing national policies being carried out by our key Government agencies; and

PNG is one of the first countries in the world to develop domestic Regulations, which was endorsed by Cabinet, under the PNG’s principal climate legislation, the Climate Change (Management) Act 2015.

These Regulations have established the framework and compliance mechanism for Government agencies, to align PNG’s measurement, verification and reporting actions with the international government framework.

The next steps are to bring to life our ambitious targets and Alfred Rungol, lead of PNG’s technical delegation team, presented at the Regional Pacific NDC HUB on the rigorous process undertaken to develop PNG’s NDC targets.

He emphasized on the achievement of the NDC’s as being a whole of government approach, wherein extensive consultations and validations were had with key stakeholder agencies.

Fruitful discussions were held with partner countries, international development organizations and other key stakeholders to encourage increased investment into PNG for achieving the country’s ambitious targets over the next 10 years.

Mr Rungol has emphasized on the importance of designing PNG’s NDC Investment Plan to align with its NDC commitment under the UNFCCC.

“This gives PNG the opportunity to liaise with investors and other interested partners to provide the necessary funding and support to PNG to achieve its NDC targets. The NDC Regulation paves the way increase investor confidence in the governance and transparency mechanism set out in the PNG’s domestic framework."