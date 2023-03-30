According to the update, PNG predicts 3.7% economic growth in 2023.

Senior Country Economist, Ruslan Piontkivisky stated that the World Bank had found that PNG’s economy has recovered above its pre-pandemic GDP, with high commodity prices and the removal of Covid-19 restrictions accelerating economic growth to 4.5% for 2022.

“Looking into Fiscal trend, PNG’s fiscal deficit is estimated to have narrowed to 5.4% of GDP in 2022, compared to 6.8% in 2021. This reflects the PNG Government’s continued fiscal consolidation and work to safeguard macroeconomic stability. The Economic Update recommends that the country continues implementing its plan to reduce the budget deficit,” Piontkivisky stated.

The new report says that economic growth is expected to slow to 3.7% in 2023, due to lower global demand and supply constraints.

“What is also following from this on our analysis is that further fiscal analysis could become abit more challenging, this is because we couldn’t expect such a big contribution from revenue from the resource sector as we experienced in 2022 and a bit in 2023,” he said.

On the other hand, PNG needs for human capital (education, health and social protection) and infrastructure spending are substantial.

Piontkivisky also shared that substantial resource revenue boosts from commodity prices in the coming years are unlikely.