PNG Power restores Boram

The utility company has been grappling with power supply issues due to mechanical faults in three of the station's five generating units, resulting in heavy load shedding.

A technical team dispatched from Port Moresby arrived in Wewak on August 2 to tackle the malfunctioning generators. Presently, only two units are operational, leaving the grid strained and residents enduring power cuts.

In an effort to alleviate the situation, the Technical Team is focusing on restoring Units 5 and 1. Unit 5, with a capacity of 600 kilowatts, is set to be operational by this Saturday. Moreover, immediate work is underway for the installation of a new 2.5 Megawatt (MW) generator, anticipated to come online by August 8, enhancing the station's capacity.

Unit 1, boasting 700 kilowatts, is scheduled for an overhaul, aided by parts transported from Port Moresby. Its commissioning is projected by the end of August, with essential parts expected to reach Wewak on August 20.

Enhancements also extend to Unit 6, where a new service block exchange will be introduced. Parts have already been secured, and their arrival in Wewak, scheduled for mid-August, is set to increase the unit's capacity to 800kW.

Additionally, a replacement machine for Unit 4 is en route from Port Moresby, slated for arrival by the end of August, contributing an extra 700kW capacity.

PNG Power's immediate focus is to restore some of these generators to operation by the approaching weekend, alleviating the strain on the local power grid. Simultaneously, the company is actively working towards a long-term solution for the Wewak grid.

PNG Power acknowledges the inconveniences experienced by its customers in Wewak due to power shortages and load shedding. The company expresses its apologies for the disruption caused and is committed to expeditiously resolving the issues at hand.

As restoration efforts unfold, the residents of Wewak are hopeful for a more stable power supply in the days ahead, as PNG Power endeavors to illuminate their lives once more.