PNG Power receives critical equipment

The cargo-laden charter flight, a Boeing 747 cargo freighter loaded with nearly 100 tonnes of crucial PNG Power equipment, touched down in Port Moresby after a direct flight from Shenzhen, China on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The arrival of the charter flight marked a significant milestone, as it not only showcased the successful transportation of vital cargo but also demonstrated the strengthening ties between PNG Power and its international partners.

Among those present to witness the momentous event were, PNG Power Chairman, McRonald Nale, State Enterprise Minister, William Duma, China's Ambassador to PNG, Zeng Fanhua, members of the Kumul Consolidated Holdings Ltd (KCH) board and management team, PNG Power's CEO, representatives from Air Niugini and NAC, and individuals from Allan Guo Investments.

Nale expressed his gratitude for the support provided by Minister Duma and the current government, led by Prime Minister James Marape, and KCH Ltd.

He acknowledged their efforts in ensuring that PNG Power can enhance its capacity to deliver affordable, reliable, and clean power to its customers.

In addition, Nale extended his appreciation to PNG Power's Development Partner, Allan Guo Investments, for their continuous support and forward-looking investments in the power industry.

He recognized Allan Guo's instrumental role in facilitating the transportation of critical equipment from China to Papua New Guinea.

"Edevu Hydro will inject 54 megawatts of power into the Port Moresby Grid, a significant step toward achieving more cost-effective power generation," Nale stated. He commended Allan Guo Investments for their commitment to resolving power supply challenges without the need for PNG Power or State guarantees.

He highlighted the urgency and efficiency demonstrated by Guo in organizing the chartered flight, which expedited the delivery of essential materials required for the construction of the Edevu Hydro Power Station and the Moitaka Sub-Station.

By opting for the chartered flight instead of traditional shipping methods, PNG Power managed to avoid a potential two-month delay in project timelines.

Addressing the Government, its shareholder KCH, and other partners in attendance, Nale emphasized that while PNG Power had faced challenges in the past, the current developments signal a positive transformation within the organization.

He reassured all stakeholders that the changes underway would address power generation and transmission issues, ultimately leading to enhanced power reliability and affordability within the Port Moresby Grid.