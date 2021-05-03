PNG Power, NZ finalise Enga electrification project contract

Both signed the Contract for Works on the electrification project jointly funded by New Zealand and Australia under the five-nation PNG Electrification Partnership announced during the 2018 APEC Leaders Meeting in PNG, and implemented by PPL.

The project extends the Ramu grid into the Tsak Valley in the Wapenamanda District of Enga Province. The project will connect up to 5500 rural households, schools, health centres, government offices and businesses within 500 metres of the main transmission lines.

In welcoming this significant milestone, High Commissioner Taula said the signing of the Contract for Works follows two-years of project design and development.

“The PNG Electrification Partnership is focused on delivering high impact investments while ensuring improved coordination and governance within the energy sector to bring about transformative change. During the design period, New Zealand and Australia have worked in close partnership with the PPL team to strengthen its corporate governance, project design and delivery, procurement, financial accountability and performance,” he said.

The Enga Electrification Project employs qualified PNG Power staff in project management, design and engineering, with a key focus on improving the transparency of procurement processes and ensuring good quality suppliers are used.

“The global COVID-19 Pandemic led to some delays, but it is testament to the determination of the team at PPL and the Technical Advisors, often required to work remotely, that construction is now set to commence”.

“I would also like to convey our appreciation to the Minister for State Enterprises and the Governor for Enga Province as well as to the Honourable Member for Wapenamanda, for their ongoing support to this project,” said the High Commissioner.

Following detailed engineering and design work, the first construction tender under the Enga Electrification Project was released by PPL in September. PPL will shortly release the Western Sector construction tender to the market.

“We are looking forward to working with our development partners to ensure that the goal of providing electricity supply to the rural people of Papua New Guinea, and especially those within the Enga Electrification Project area, is realised,” PPL MD, Flagon Bekker said.

He thanked the New Zealand and Australia governments for their commitment and support to the energy sector in PNG, which he said will also help to drive economic growth and development along the corridor of the transmission line grid extension.