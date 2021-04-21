PNG Power Incompetent

He was responding to questions raised by the Member for Yangoru Saussia, Richard Maru on PNG Power Limited’s lack of customer service following three months of power outage in his district, affecting schools, businesses and health centers.

“Is it the PNG Power culture to not worry about customer service because it seems quiet entranced, no one cares.”

“Can the Minister make an undertaking to Parliament that you will cause an investigation to be undertaken to investigate why it has taken them three months when they have been paid by the contractor to relocate a small line, it takes two days.”

“Can those responsible for loosing thousands and thousands of kina in revenue and enormous hardships to my people be sacked for such careless and incompetent work” added Maru.

Minister Duma assured the member that he will look into the matter.

“This is not the only occasion where people have complained about the lack of service being provided by employees of PNG Power.”

“There is a culture of incompetence. I must admit most of the employees are mediocre.”

“I am not here to protect people who get paid every Friday and yet are unable to deliver for their people. There is no room for these kind of people in this company,” said Minister Duma.

The member for Yangoru Saussia raised these questions during Tuesday’s Parliament sitting.