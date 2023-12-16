PNG Power to ensure seamless electricity during festive season

The company's operations teams across the country will be working actively during the holiday season to ensure consistent power supply. In case of any unforeseen outages, the company is committed to promptly addressing the issue and ensuring a quick and safe restoration process.

PNG Power in a statement said it understood the significance of Christmas for families and pledged to minimize power disruptions, allowing everyone to enjoy the holiday season. In the event of any power outages, real-time updates will be communicated to customers through the company's social media platform.

PNG Power added that it is working closely with the Treasury and Finance departments to address outstanding electricity bills owed by the government agencies and will resolve the matter amicably. The company is optimistic that the bills will be settled, given the positive feedback received from these government agencies.

Furthermore, PNG Power expressed its gratitude to the Marape Rosso Government for funding major capital projects in 2023. The completion of the 132kV transmission lines and the Moitaka substation has enhanced electricity transmission from the new Edevu Hydro into the Port Moresby Grid.

Government intervention through Kumul Consolidated Holdings and budget allocation of K211 million in 2023 has directly improved reliability in the Port Moresby Grid.

As the sole power company, PNG Power reaffirms its commitment to providing uninterrupted electricity services during the festive season.