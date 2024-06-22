PNG Power enhancing infrastructure reliability

Funded by Kumul Consolidated Holdings at a cost exceeding K2 million, the project commenced in May and is slated for completion over the next three months. The comprehensive scope of rehabilitation includes the replacement of 103 High-voltage wooden power poles with durable steel alternatives.

Additionally, efforts include the strategic relocation of power poles for easier access during maintenance, the installation of 10 new power transformers with increased capacity to meet growing demands, and the replacement of three Air Bracket Switches along the Magi Highway.

Furthermore, extensive vegetation clearance along the distribution line is underway to ensure uninterrupted service. PNG Power's technical team, in collaboration with local contractors, is working diligently to meet the project's July completion deadline.

Acting CEO Nehemaiah Naris emphasized the critical necessity of these upgrades within the Port Moresby grid to bolster power reliability for consumers.

He expressed gratitude for the substantial support from Prime Minister James Marape and Minister for State-Owned Enterprises William Duma, who allocated K211 million toward various rehabilitation projects within the grid.

Part of this funding is now being allocated to the Boroko Feeder 8 rehabilitation, crucial for improving service in Central Province.

Mr. Naris highlighted recent milestones, including the commissioning of new feeders from the Bomana and Moitaka substations, benefiting areas such as Waigani, Gerehu, Baruni, Motukea, and Eda Town.

Looking ahead, PNG Power anticipates extensive maintenance across the Port Moresby grid over the next six months, further bolstering power reliability across the region.