PNG Power deny claims from IPPs

PNG Power chairman, McRonald Nale shared that the electrical bills owed to IPPs is inaccurate.

“PPL owes IPPs less than K700m which is inclusive of capital recovery cost, interest cost (inclusive of late payments), and other charges on top of the energy bills as stipulated.

“We are disputing some of their invoices and will engage with individual IPPs to resolve these issues individually as per their Power Purchase Agreements (PAAs),” said Nale.

This news team reached out to PPL Chairman Nale for an exact cost owed to IPP, however did not get a response.

The IPPs include NiuPower, Dirio, POSCO Lae, PNG Forests Products Hydro, Edevu (PNG Hydro Development), and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.

Nale added saying; “To suggest that PPL is insolvent is misleading as we are still able to operate despite the tough economic conditions we face.

“We continue to receive strong support from the Marape-Rosso Government, Kumul Consolidated Holding (KCH), and multilateral partners to improve power reliability right across all our operations in the country.” He continued.

Although the claims, PNG Power does value the contributions of the IPPs as important stakeholders playing a major role in providing generation for major grids.

According to the article, IPP Group Chairman, David Burbidge, stood on the basis that PNG Power continues to owe IPP K700million. He added that PNG Power does not have cash flow and working capital to pay suppliers. Leading to PNG Power’s costs rising and revenue going backward.