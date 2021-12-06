PNG Ports Welcomes Davage

Monica Manau, who has worked with PNG Ports for 43 years, was given the honour of christening PNG Ports’ latest Pilot Boat, named Davage, keeping with the tradition of marine vessels being christened by women.

The christening was done last Friday, 3rd December. Manau, who is with the Storage team at the Motukea Port, said it was an honour to play a significant role in this milestone event by PNG Ports. She joined PNG Ports, then known as the PNG Harbours Board, on January 1, 1979.

Davage is named after the beach in Boera from which the first Lakatoi was launched for the inaugural Hiri trade.

The boat is the second of five customized pilot boats for PNG Ports, built by renowned boat makers, Norman R. Wright & Sons, and purchased for AUD$2.2 million each.

PNG Ports Deputy Chairman, Harvey Nii said the addition of Davage into the PNG Ports fleet of pilot boats moves the company ahead in the marine pilotage sector.

“PNG Ports has been the only capable pilotage service provider in the region for 60 years now. The re-fleet of pilot boats now gives PNG Ports a competitive edge in the industry and enables us to better serve our clients.

“It is a good investment, the boats have speed, lesser fuel consumption, are fully kitted with navigational equipment and safety equipment, and are serviceable with accessories to meet client requirements,” Mr Nii said.

PNG Ports has invested more than AU$11 million in the purchase of five customised pilot boats to boost its fleet. The remaining three are expected to be delivered next year.

The first pilot boat, Siabo, was delivered early this year and christened in April. Siabo was named after Edai Siabo, the Chief from Boera who envisioned the Hiri trade.

PNG Ports chose these Motuan names because it operates from the Fairfax Harbour within the port of Port Moresby and the Motuan coast where the historical trade took place.