PNG Ports responds to media claims

The Directors including Kepas Wali as Immediate Past Chairman, Steven Raphael as director, Joe Holloway as Director and Douveri Henao as Director.

The Directors in a statement said: “Each of us have years of executive leadership management experience in the public and private sector, domestically and abroad.

“We condemn corruption, strong advocates of meritocracy, practitioners of prudential business standards and deep desire to resolve the supply chain constraints of our ports.

“These were our motivations and credentials to join the PNG Ports Corporation Limited board.

“Our immediate challenge were legacy issues from our predecessors. These include negotiations: ICTSI Terminal Operations, Nobel Center, China West Side Project and Motukea Port relocation.

“All these deliberations were done prior to our appointments.

“We, however, had the immediate task to manage them and more than half of our tenure was mitigating and salvaging these projects to be of value to the company. Our efforts resulted in being awarded an arbitration of a rouge investment valued at 40 million kina, re-scoping of an untenable investment valued at 200 million kina and initiating proceedings to recover investment worth 40 million kina.”

They said the investments are all in a much favourable position and has saved the company millions of Kina.

The Director further stated that the common feature these investments had was the lack of a strategic plan, where market analysis, demand modelling, engineering assessments, risk mitigation strategies and related information, allowing PNG Ports Corporation Limited is to undertake prudential investments to unlock PNG’s growth prospects.

“That is why we worked closely with the late CEO and his colleagues to establish the PNG Ports 40 Year Master Plan that profiled all 15 Ports market analysis, shipping demand, engineering, risk and related assessments.

“This well constructed Plan intended to provide millions of Papua New Guineans to buy, sell and receive basic services from safe and secure ports. We ensured reputable global consulting firms gave us the numbers, data and modelling to make these assessments factual.”

It was the strength of this work the proposed 15 ports projects were bankable.

After deep scrutiny from various arms of the Australian Government, the Australia Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) was in a position to finance 7 of the critical ports: Kimbe, Popondetta, Lae, Kavieng, Vanimo and Daru.

“We are proud of this achievement and stand by the true fact that PNG Corporation Limited Board and Staff, during our tenure, had no impropriety to the AIFFP financing.

“We further encourage and invite OCCRP, Australia Broadcasting Commission and Joshua Robertson to interview us on any matters mentioned in this statement.”