PNG Ports Recruits Cadets

Jemma Paeke, Jeremy Yaul, Shane Gabonen, Janice Semoso, Joseph Steven, Frank Morerei, Nason Dumo, Rayleen Inawasa and Linson Malonga signed their contracts with PNG Ports last week as maritime cadets and commenced their induction this week where they will get to know the business.

Under the maritime cadetship program, the cadets will be fully sponsored by PNG Ports for the duration of their studies at the Maritime College in Madang.

After their studies PNG Ports will arrange for the cadets to complete their sea time to obtain their licenses and begin employment with PNG Ports, either as marine pilots or engineers.

Managing Director of PNG Ports, Fego Kiniafa, said cadetship programs by PNG Ports were an area of emphasis aimed at developing future marine pilots and marine engineers, not only for PNG Ports but for the country as a whole, as far as marine service within the transport sector is concerned.

“Every one of us are passing through, we are only custodians, the organisation is perpetual it will always be here.

“As we pass through, we have an obligation to bring young people into the system, help them set themselves up, and find their footing within the organisation.

“PNG Ports is investing in its Pilotage sector as we look forward to new opportunities within the oil and gas industry,” Kiniafa said.

He added that the recruitment of the cadets and the recent purchase of new pilot boats were part of the investments.

The cadets will be trained, mentored and guided throughout the duration of their studies and sea time.

They will be based in four ports: Port Moresby, Lae, Madang and Alotau and they will leave for studies in Madang early next year, 2022.