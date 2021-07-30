PNG Ports Pays K26m in Taxes

In a small ceremony at the PNGPCL in Port Moresby, Minister for State Owned Enterprises William Duma presented the payment to IRC Commissioner General, Sam Koim in the presence of Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) Managing Director Isikeli Taureka, PNGPCL Chairman Kepas Wali and its board members.

Mr Wali said the presentation was for the company’s provisional taxes for the balance of this year, as well as half of the 2019 net unassessed income tax.

“We hope our payment will support the government in its efforts to lessen the effects of the global impact of COVID-19 on our country”

“Last year, we made an advanced tax payment of over K43 million for taxes for part of the fiscal year 2019 and all of 2020.”

Mr Duma highlighted that to date, PNGPCL is a success story and is a standout among other SOEs.

“This advance tax payment shows the kind of commitment PNG Ports has to the country, the government and its people during these trying economic times.”

“It is also a reflection of the strong management that this country thrives on.”

He added that in addition to paying its dividends to the state as a State Enterprise from 2019 to 2021, PNG Ports has been consistent in paying provisional and assessed income taxes of almost K83 million, Group taxes of K29 million and GST payments of K52 million.

“This means that over the last two and a half years, PNG Ports has paid back to the government a total of K233, 731,631.00 in taxes.

“This also means that over the last two years, PNG ports has paid to the Internal Revenue Commission a total of K108, 789,893.06 in Income taxes.”

Minister Duma encouraged PNG ports to maintain its credibility and prudent management as the government looks to such entities to deliver in these tough times.

He thanked the staff of PNG Ports throughout the country for working hard to ensure that such results continue to be achieved.