PNG Ports Helps EHP Fight COVID

The otherwise peaceful town of Goroka is now in the midst of a COVID crisis, a situation which Eastern Highlands authorities have described as ‘critical’.

This week, Managing Director of PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports), Fego Kiniafa and friends, paid the hospital a timely visit to present life-saving equipment to assist health workers.

The hospital’s outpatient desperately needs staff because a good number of workers and several provincial health authority staff tested positive and are in isolation.

Few health workers reportedly died from COVID, the wards are already full and patients are being turned away, including those facing breathing difficulties.

Two oxygen concentrators, 150 oxygen nasal cannulas, 10,000 facemasks, and eight pulse oxymeters were presented to the hospital.

Mr Kiniafa said the situation at the hospital and province is indeed critical and people have to take care of themselves by making the right choices during the fight against COVID.

“It is a fight against an invisible enemy, a very difficult situation, one that is even testing our faith.

“We at PNG Ports, sincerely hope that this assistance contributes to the fight against humanity’s common enemy. Our prayers are for the safety of those hard working and exhausted angels at the hospital,” he said.

On hand to receive the donation was Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Joseph Apa and Director Curative Services, Dr Kapiro Kendaura.

They thanked Mr Kiniafa and PNG Ports for the ‘timely’ donation, which would go a long way in helping staff save lives from COVID-19.

This donation is part of numerous other initiatives that PNG Ports has been involved in since the start of the pandemic.