PNG Ports Contract A Milestone: Wali

He thanked the Australian Government for having the confidence and trust in PNG Ports with the awarding of the financial agreement worth almost PGK1.5 billion (USD$435 million).

Mr Wali thanked the Australian Government and the people for the major funding assistance to improve ports throughout the country.

He also acknowledged the support of Prime Minister, James Marape, Ministry of State Enterprises and Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) for believing in PNG Ports and supporting this initiative for ports rehabilitation.

Meantime, KCH Chairman Moses Maladina said the signing of the agreement strengthens the historical bilateral ties between the two countries and enhances the reform objectives of PNG Ports as a state-owned enterprise.

“Maritime transport has been the formal means of passage for trade of goods and services both domestically and internationally. KCH as a shareholder is mindful of our two fundamental objectives, first to provide a reliable, affordable and accessible service for the benefit and welfare of our citizens and to do business. Secondly the objective is to acquire an acceptable return on investment, so we are profitable,” Mr Maladina said.

He added that though there are some ports that are not profitable, it is imperative that goods and services reach those ports and for development purposes.

Mr Maladina said the SoEs are obliged to make money so they can pay dividends to the government.