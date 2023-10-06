PNG police can investigate high profile cases

Manning made this comment at the launching of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Drug and Alcohol Policy in Port Moresby yesterday.

He said the guilty verdict that has sent prominent lawyer Paul Paraka to prison, is an example of the capability that police have in investigating criminal offences.

“This is far from the last case we are investigating and RPNGC is committed to ensure that we have a strong front when it comes to dealing with corruption,” he said.

He said K162 million is a significant amount of money to have been stolen; money that would otherwise be used to buy medical drugs and other essential services for the people.

The Commissioner added that police will still investigate other criminal cases relating to the Paraka case.