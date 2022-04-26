PNG Party Convention Begins

The Party that stands for ‘God First and Change’ in the country has been receiving its provincial executives and potential candidates all weekend.

The Party will be electing new senior national executives of the Party and approving and adopting the Party Constitution today.

Today is dedicated to discussing PNG Party’s 12-point Policy Pillars and on Wednesday, there will be discussion on the Election strategies followed by the fundraising dinner in the evening.

The event will wind down with a Fundraising Dinner on Wednesday evening when senior statesman, Member for Abau, Dr. Sir Puka Temu will be the Special Guest and keynote Speaker.

PNG Party believes in the Biblical Principles of putting God First in everything. It stands for Integral Human Development and it stands for transformational change in PNG.

“While others may fear change, we fear things staying the same. We will inspire, motivate, reform and transform PNG to be the country that is God Fearing, Prosperous and Free,” According to the Party.