PNG Nurses Association office receives facelift

He says, the new look gives nurses hope for the future and the legacy for future executives to excel and enhance the work and aspirations of all nurses.

The old union office of the PNG Nurses Association at 3-Mile finally saw some refurbishment after years of neglect.

The current management reinvested funds from nurses’ subscription to fund the cost of refurbishment, extension of the building and the new brick fencing at a cost of well over K500,000.

The PNGNA was incorporated as a union on the 12 of December, 1972 by the then Registrar of PNG industrial organization, Bunam Lambert Damon, making it one of the oldest unions in the country. The current office facility was acquired and occupied by the association immediately after its incorporation.

President Kebai acknowledged the ongoing support by the Office of the Industrial Registrar.

“It’s a legacy that we the executives must portray during our term in office. A tangible development that all union members can truly feel, touch and be assured that their monies are being put to good use,” Kebai said.

He said the extension will create additional office space for the proposed nurses’ association insurance company and the nurses’ savings and loans society.

Meanwhile, President Kebai also announced the three-day national union congress starting from Monday 30th to Wednesday 1st November, 2023.

The main objective of the three-day meeting is to bring the representatives from all the four regions together with the national executives to discuss and agree on the following key resolutions:

proposed association’s insurance company;

savings and loans society acts and policies;

mendment to the 2012 Nurses Association Constitution to meet the current changes

professional developments regarding South Pacific Nurses Forum and National Research Symposium.

Industrial matters and other issues affecting nursing profession in the country will also be discussed.