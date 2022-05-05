PNG NRI On Energy Reform Challenges

These include passing of the National Energy Bill (2020) with the immediate effect on creation of the National Energy Authority, a new entity that will oversee and coordinate all energy related matters including implementation of the National Energy Policy (2017-2027).

The PNG NRI is the recent Issues Paper #38 posed the question, “Do these reforms provide the right solution to harness the country’s potential and abundance in energy resources?”

The paper focuses on the Energy Sector reform in Papua New Guinea. The key focus and challenges by Ronald Sofe and Dr Osborne Sanida, attempts to provide insights on the reform initiatives and the challenges.

The paper highlighted that ineffective coordination among key stakeholders and delayed implementation of the PNG Electrification Partnership are some of the challenges, poising formidable threat to progressing energy reform in PNG.

The paper stressed that it is important to ensure smooth coordination among key stakeholders, cohesive and speedy implementation of electrification projects and securing of commitment for natural gas for domestic consumption, in order to address pressing challenges in the energy sector.

The Publication can be accessed on the PNG NRI website https://www.pngnri.org.