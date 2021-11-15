PNG Needs Population Policy: Gure

Lekwa Gure, Deputy Party Leader of ULP and Member for Rigo Open, presented the party’s 16 policy statements in the third seminar facilitated by the PNG National Research Institute (PNG NRI) last Friday, 12th of November.

ULP’s eighth policy statement states, “Responsible family planning based on PNG socioeconomics for population growth.”

MP Gure said the country’s population is growing at 3.1 percent, while the country’s economic growth is approximately 2.5 percent.

“Our population is growing faster than our economy. So how are we going to support this growing population?”

He said the country needs to develop a responsive population policy. Mr Gure proposed a three-child policy, emphasizing the importance of a policy where PNG’s population growth matches the growth of the economy.

“Personally, I would propose this. That each couple in Papua New Guinea should have three children. That should be the target. One for dad, one for mum, one for country.”

He said experts would then translate the policy into population growth.

ULP’s eight statement emphasizes that PNG’s population growth has outpaced the economic growth of the country. The party believes that this means, living standards will not only drop but families will struggle to enjoy a decent lifestyle. Larger families will struggle to care, cloth, educate and look after the health of growing families.

ULP states: “While respecting human rights, ULP will promote and encourage an incentivized family planning to ensure decent and affordable care for all children in households.”

ULP members includes: Sam Basil (ULP Leader, Deputy PM and Minister for Commerce & Industry), Koni Iguan (Deputy Speaker, MP for Markham), Wesley Raminai (Minister for Higher Education and MP for Kagua Erave). Moreapi Kavori (MP for Lufa), Chris Nangoi (MP for Sumkar), Dr Fabian Pok (MP for North Waghi), Peter Sapia (MP for Rai Coast) and Douglas Tomuriesa (MP for Kiriwina-Goodenough).