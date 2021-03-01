PNG LNG Project’s team mourns the passing of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare

In a statement EMPNG says its management and staff join the people of Papua New Guinea to mourn the passing of the founding father of the nation.

EMPNG says the late Grand Chief was a visionary leader that helped lay the foundation for an independent PNG.

“Throughout his life he was focused on improving living standards and generating opportunities for all Papua New Guineans, and set the standard by which all other leaders in PNG are measured,” said EMPNG Managing Director, Andrew Barry.

“As the signatory to the PNG LNG Project’s Gas Agreement in 2008, his leadership was instrumental to the Project moving from concept to construction, resulting in the largest ever business investment in PNG and now a key contributor to the nation’s economy. Grand Chief Sir Michael's vision has seen PNG take a place on the global stage as a reliable provider of LNG to the world.”

Barry offered his deepest condolences to the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare’s family and the people of Papua New Guinea.

“On behalf of the management and staff of ExxonMobil PNG and the PNG LNG Project, we remain inspired and humbled by his leadership, commitment and compassion. We at EMPNG thank the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare for believing in ExxonMobil and we remain committed to playing our role in supporting his vision of a better future for all Papua New Guineans. How he lived his life is an inspiration to us all.”