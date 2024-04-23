PNG Leads Climate and Forest Conservation

With the global climate crisis looming large, PNG is demonstrating its resolve to secure a greener tomorrow for future generations.

The Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA), mandated to steer PNG's compliance with the Paris Agreement, is at the forefront of this mission. With steadfast determination, CCDA is poised to deliver PNG’s First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) by the close of 2024, showcasing the nation's strides in combatting climate change.

In Port Moresby, an inaugural workshop convened stakeholders from Government Agencies, Research and Academia, Private Sectors, NGOs, and Development Partners, underscoring PNG's collective commitment to climate action.

The forthcoming BTR will encompass a comprehensive array of data, spanning greenhouse gas emissions, climate change impacts, and adaptation strategies. Additionally, PNG's unwavering dedication to forest preservation will be spotlighted through the inclusion of the REDD+ Technical Annex, illuminating the nation's endeavors in sustainable forestry management.

Acting Managing Director, Debra Sungi reiterated, "Our adherence to the Paris Agreement underscores PNG's resolute commitment to mitigating climate change impacts and safeguarding our invaluable natural resources. Through rigorous reporting and accountability mechanisms, we aspire to set a global benchmark for

environmental stewardship."

Echoing the importance of forest conservation, William Lakain, Acting General Manager, MRV & National Communication Division, CCDA, emphasized, "Forests serve as crucial carbon sinks and biodiversity hubs. PNG's dedication to REDD+ epitomizes our determination to combat deforestation and forest degradation."

In a collaborative endeavor, PNG is receiving vital technical support from esteemed partners. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), through the Global Environment Facility (GEF)’s Capacity-Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) 2 project, is offering indispensable technical expertise.

Bir Mandal, Head of PNG Office at FAO, remarked, "FAO is privileged to assist Papua New Guinea in bolstering transparency and sustainability in the forestry sector. Through initiatives like the CBIT 2 project, we empower nations to effectively address climate change challenges."

Furthermore, logistical and other support are being extended to PNG by the European Union through the European Union-funded Forestry-Climate Change-Biodiversity (EU-FCCB) Programme. His Excellency Mr. Jacques Fradin, Ambassador of the European Union to Papua New Guinea, commended PNG's unwavering dedication to fulfilling its commitments towards combating climate change and conserving its rich biodiversity.

During the workshop, PNG unveiled its Second National REDD+ Forest Reference Level, marking a significant milestone in climate transparency and forest conservation. This reference level document establishes a baseline for the country's forest-related carbon emissions from 2019 to 2027, grounded in historical data and projected trends.