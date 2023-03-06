PNG launches forensic machine

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Forensic Document Examination Section with the support of the PNG Government launched the machine today.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crimes, Hodges Ette, stated that the capability of the new VSC 8000/Hs has in fact re-established and boosted the Forensic Document Examination Unit.

The new VSC 8000/Hs which is built by Foster+Freeman located in UK is a State-of-the-art work station with system features, software, and applications that are essential to examine and authenticate documents, Passports and ID Cards, Security Documents, Bank Notes, and cheques and inbuilt library system containing specimen authenticates documents for over 100 countries.

Application Specialists from Foster+Freeman from the United Kingdom, Estefania Gomez, joined the Forensic team in Gordon, Port Moresby, to hold a training on how to use the VSC 8000/Hs starting today, Monday 6, to Friday, March 10.

“Not every customer is as grateful as you are and on behalf of Foster+Freeman we do appreciate the excitement and your will to learn about the product and I will make sure I will share to you all my knowledge in the VSC. I will of course try to help and assist with any case you’ve got I’m here to help in any way. I’ve got no doubt that this machine is going to help all your needs,” Gomez stated.

The product cost just over PGK 800,000 and once the VSC 8000/Hs is commissioned, it will be utilized to assist in strengthening law enforcement, domestic government production institutions, and related disputed crime.