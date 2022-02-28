PNG Keen On Protecting Its Paradise

As such, the Government has developed environment protection and mitigation measures and further used the Dubai world expo to tell the world that while the country is open for investment it is keen on protecting its paradise.

Part 2 of the two-part Round Table Discussions on Education, Science and the Green Economy have been aimed at bringing together scientists, environmentalists, academics, policy makers, financial experts and economic solution providers.

The discussion held to exchange ideas, form partnerships and solutions for mutual economic gains in a climate friendly and sustainable manner was convened in Dubai by the Papua New Guinea Pavilion on 25 February 2022.

In opening discussions, Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard said more is needed to be done in terms of the sustainable use of the abundant forest, agricultural, mineral and hydrocarbon resources the country is blessed with.

He said this would require strong and long-term international partnerships in the areas of science, research and innovation, funding and sustainable economic options, including in environment conservation and mitigation measures and carbon trade as well as the production and utilization of clean renewable energy options.

“Papua New Guinea cannot achieve these environment friendly and sustainable economic options and live in balance with nature without the support and involvement of international stakeholders,” he said.

“This forum aims to forge partnerships for mutual economic benefits and also to assist in achieving the international agenda on Climate Change. It is my hope that at the end of the roundtable, the discussions would lead to announcing partnership arrangements in the key areas identified in the first roundtable.”