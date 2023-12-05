2022 Judges Report Presented

The report presented pursuant to Section 187 of the Constitution of Papuan New Guinea encompasses the workings, powers and functions of the Judiciary carried out throughout the year 2022.

Justice Kandakasi says it is important that the nation be informed through such reports on the work of the Judiciary. Work done, developments undertaken, and how appropriations have been utilized are all captured in this report.

The report is not yet a public document and thus it’s contents are unable to be highlighted for publication until the Governor General takes it to the Speaker of Parliament to present to Parliament, only then will the report become a public document.

However Justice Kandakasi was able to reveal that the report captures an increase in the number of cases filed, the trialing of a new electronic case management system and the state of the art court house that is nearing completion, highlighting also several other court houses recently opened around the country, including the appointment of new judges.

The purpose of the Judges Report speaks to providing information to improve public trust and confidence in courts by increased transparency to the public, of court performance data, analysis and knowledge.