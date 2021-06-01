PNG Joins End Violence Partnership

The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children was launched in July 2016 by the UN Secretary-General and is the only global entity focused solely on Sustainable Development Goal 16.2, which calls to end all forms of violence against children.

PNG is now a part of over 500 partners, including governments, UN agencies, research institutions, international non-governmental organisations, foundations, civil society organisations, private sector groups.

When announcing this, Minister for Community Development, Wake Goi said that ending violence against children is right, smart and possible.

“It’s smart because violence undermines investments in children’s health, education, and development, with significant direct and indirect costs. So investing to prevent violence and break intergenerational cycles of abuse makes economic sense. And it’s possible because we know what works to stop it,” said Minister Goi.

He added that the main objective for pathfinding is to raise awareness, stimulate leadership commitment to action and establish a standard of national violence prevention in many countries.

Minister Goi said that within 18 months of pathfinding status being confirmed, by the End Violence Secretariat, pathfinding country governments need to fulfil 6 requirements.

“Pathfinding countries are expected to appoint a senior focal point lead, convene and support multi-stakeholder group, which in PNG is the National Council for Child and Family Services, established by the Lukautim Pikinini Act 2015. The third requirement is to collect, structure and analyze data on violence against children. Progress has been made on this with the development of the Primero data collection system, that has already been launched,” he elaborated.

He went on to name the remaining 3 requirements as the need to develop a National Action Plan for 3-5 years, Implementation of this plan, and evaluation of the plan.