PNG-Israel Jewish Council commends decision

PNGIJC Co-Chair, Douveri Henao in a statement said a close relationship with Israel is essential as Israel’s expertise in health, agriculture, security, education, and technology can be vital in achieving PNG’s economic development goals.

Announcing the Government’s decision to set up a mission in Jerusalem this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko said: “We want to work with Israel closely, through the word of God and through the aspects of economic empowerment, agriculture, industry, commerce and so on.”

Mr Henao said they have been looking forward to this announcement and the government has finally made it.

“It is now only a matter of time before a fully functional mission is established in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Jewish state.

“The mission will be of great benefit to Papua New Guinea and Israeli relationships, through cultural, people to people relations and business connections,” he said.

Mr Henao stated that PNGIJC has been promoting such relations since its establishment about 10 years ago and looks forward to also work with the government to facilitate further deepening of these relations for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

Papua New Guinean believers have been visiting Israel and the Holy Land for years on religious pilgrimages and that the opening of a foreign mission will greatly benefit visitors to either country.

PNGIJC further commends the government for choosing to establish the mission in Jerusalem and not Tel Aviv, as it is in recognition of Israel’s claim to Jerusalem as its capital based on biblical and secular history.

“The council, through its vision, stands ready to support the PNG government to further promote and strengthening relationships between the two governments, businesses, and people of the two countries.”