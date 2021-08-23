PNG Inks Deal With World Body

PNG is among other developing countries that includes countries from the G20, OECD, and nations from the Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Group.

Papua New Guinea Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and EU with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of France, HE Joshua Kalinoe, signed the agreement on behalf of the State with delegated powers from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and in his capacity as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Accession to the Convention means that PNG will firstly open up its treaty network for the exchange of information for tax purposes, including on tax evasion and avoidance with signatory jurisdictions.

Secondly, this will facilitate and strengthen access to OECD led initiatives such as Tax Inspectors without Borders and other internationally accepted tax compliance and transparency standards.

Ambassador Kalinoe said that PNG has so far been compliant with the EU standards on tax compliance and money laundering and noted that the OECD could assist in working with the country's competent authorities to ensure that PNG continues to meet international standard.

"It is my hope that PNG will work closely with the OECD to ensure that we meet international financial accountability standards, including on tax compliance and money laundering," Mr Kalinoe said.