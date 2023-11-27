PNG inks agreement with Philippines

Minister of State Assisting the Prime Minister, Justin Tkatchenko signed the agreement with Enrique A. Manalo, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Philippines on Policy Consultation recently.

The MoU will set a more structured approach to discuss issues of interests in the area of trade and investment, climate change, health, education, etc.

Minister Tkatchenko acknowledged Manalo and his delegation for availing time amidst their busy APEC schedule to sign the MoU.

Secretary Manalo affirmed that the signing would establish a formal mechanism to discuss a wider range of issues and add depth to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The process will also address some of the pending arrangements in the area of trade and investment, reciprocal visa waiver agreement, education to name a few.

This is a significant step to strengthen our relationship going forward.

The Participants will hold regular biannual meetings.

It was agreed that Philippines will host the inaugural policy consultation early next year.

Minister Tkatchenko expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Philippines for the continued support and cooperation in PNG’s development aspirations.