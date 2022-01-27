PNG improves in CPI report

Though PNG had scored 31 out of 100 points and a ranking of 124 out of 180 countries, it was revealed that we had a 4 point increase from last year.

CPI is a composite index that consists of surveys and assessments on corruption gathered from credible sources. The CPI scores and ranks countries/territories based on how corrupt their public service is using a scale from 0 to 100. The scale uses zero (0) being perceived as the highest level of corruption and 100 being little to no corruption.

The launching was to highlight the findings of how we as a country performed in 2021. TIPNG Chair Peter Aitsi launched the report. He said that PNG is 14 points lower in the Asia Pacific average of 45 and 12 points below the global average of 43, but slow progress is still better than no progress.

“While we have welcomed the introduction of a number of laws and amendments to existing laws in the last few years, the laws on their own cannot be effectively implemented without a strong enforcement framework,” said Mr Aitsi.

The responsibility of solving this issue does not rest with any one person or a single individual, people are urged to help in this fight to create a united forefront and allow for transparency and good governance.

“Corruption is not an issue that can be faced alone. While the actions and behaviors that constitute corruption are perpetrated by only a small minority of Papua New Guineans, the impact and consequences of corruption are felt by all of us,” said TIPNG CEO Arianne Kassman.