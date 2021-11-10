PNG, Ideal For Green Energy

Iron ore billionaire, Andrew Forrest says Australian coal and oil and gas companies would not be protected from the intensifying global pressure to decarbonize by the government’s refusal to join global agreements to end coal use in developed countries and cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Dr Forrest plans to build as many as 18 clean energy projects in PNG, including seven hydropower and 11 geothermal energy projects, to produce 2.3 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

He said he had a close affinity to the developing nation to Australia’s near north after travelling there as a boy and a young man and searching for his uncle’s lost World War II Beaufort bomber.

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the renewable energy arm of Fortescue Metals Group, has signed a master development agreement with the PNG government to undertake feasibility studies on the hydro and geothermal projects, which will generate very low carbon energy to make green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Dr Forrest said the developments would create a very large renewable energy system which would be “a perfect counter for the steady decline of the fossil fuel sector” in PNG.

“The projects would be used to electrify surrounding communities in PNG and produce green ammonia for shipping and ship bunkering. Green hydrogen for export could go all throughout Asia,” he said.

“We see PNG – as does the Marape leadership, if it develops these resources well as the potential jewel in the crown of the future world energy industry,” Dr Forrest said.

The PNG announcement was the third by FFI.

Last Sunday, 6th of November, it announced a deal to supply 10 per cent of its global green hydrogen and green ammonia production to UK construction giant, JC Bamford Excavators and Ryze Hydrogen in a multibillion-dollar deal.

A few days later, it struck a deal with the Kingdom of Jordan to study the development of green hydrogen via large-scale wind and solar energy projects.

FFI’s green hydrogen production is anticipated to increase to 15 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2030 and 50 million tonnes per year in the next decade after a spate of announcements in Australia and around the world.

Dr Forrest said the fossil fuel industries had used Australia’s farmers as a Trojan horse to persuade the Morrison government to stand aloof from the global agreement to cut methane emissions.