PNG ICT privileged to host

Secretary for the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Steven Matainaho has emphasized that the department has been aiming to hold such an event with neighbouring Pacific countries and territories.

"This is not something that just popped up but it was an initiative primarily by Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Timothy Masiu, when he attended the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Romania. One of the things that was noted is the need for unity and a strong voice.



Minister Masiu shared his experience when attending the conference in Romania as he witnessed other regions (Africans, the Caribbeans) and even smaller sub-regions standing together to push their common proposals.

"Let this not die but flourish for the good of our people in our region. We find ourselves at the crossroads of transformation - a juncture where the Pacific ICT Dialogue emerges as the beacon of renewed collaboration, infused with fresh vigor and purpose.

"This dialogue is not merely a congregation of officials, but a celebration of collective willpower, dedication, and shared destiny,” added Minister Masiu.

After the Lagatoi Declaration this afternoon (28th of August), the ICT Ministerial heads from the regions will prepare for a domestic flight to Kavieng New Ireland Province, where they will dive into a social event program including the Shark calling event, visitation of eel farm, entertainment and more hosted by the New Ireland Provincial Government.

