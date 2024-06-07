PNG to host World Coconut Day celebrations

This prestigious event, celebrated globally, will be a vibrant showcase of the significant role that coconuts play in Papua New Guinea’s economy, culture, and the daily lives of its people.

The theme for this year's World Coconut Day is "Coconut for a Circular Economy: Building Partnership for Maximum Value."

World Coconut Day is celebrated on 2nd September every year to raise awareness about the importance of coconuts and promote the various benefits and uses of coconuts. The main objective of commemorating the day is to promote the health benefits of coconuts; highlight the economic importance of coconuts; encourage sustainable practices in coconut cultivation; showcase the versatility of coconuts; and create awareness about coconut related issues.

In 2023, PNG was privileged to be chosen as the host country for the 2024 celebrations, a decision endorsed by the International Coconut Community Secretariat (ICC).

The International Coconut Community (ICC), originally the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), is an intergovernmental organization for coconut-producing countries established in 1969 under the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP).

ICC currently has 20 coconut producing member countries, including Papua New Guinea, accounting for over 90 percent of world coconut production and exports of coconut products.

The event will highlight the importance of the coconut industry, bringing together local farmers, producers, industry experts, coconut SME's and international delegates to share knowledge, innovations, and best practices.

KIK's Managing Director, Alan Aku, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, "We are honoured to host the World Coconut Day celebrations in Port Moresby. This event provides an excellent platform to recognize the hard work of our coconut farmers and industry stakeholders. It also allows us to foster international cooperation and promote the many uses and benefits of this ‘Tree of Life’."

The event will feature a range of activities, including:

Exhibitions from international and local exhibitors showcasing coconut products and innovations.

Seminars on sustainable farming practices, value addition, and market opportunities.

Competitions and awards for outstanding contributions to the coconut industry.

Site visit for our international delegation to Kokopo ENB to showcase some of our key program activities.

KIK invites all stakeholders including the government, private sector, coconut farmers, researchers, business leaders, coconut MSME's and the general public, to join in the celebrations and contribute to the success of this significant event.

“Together, we can advance the coconut industry, ensuring its sustainability and prosperity for future generations,” states KIK.