PNG: Home of the World’s Longest Lizard

In celebrating World Lizard Day that falls on August 14th every year, the Port Moresby Nature Park celebrates by acknowledging its efforts in protecting the lizards it has in its care, including the blue-tongued lizards that are part of the lizard family at the Park.

The Blue-tongued lizard come in a variety of sizes and colors with the distinctive characteristic that they all have blue tongues.

Their blue tongue is a defensive mechanism. When the lizard is threatened, it sticks out its large blue tongue and hisses loudly to scare off predators. Its large head and blue tongue are usually enough to scare many predators into thinking this lizard is dangerous. Actually, it’s quite harmless.

Blue-tongues eat a wide variety of both plants and animals. Blue-tongues are not very agile and the animals they eat are mostly slow-moving. Their teeth are large and they have strong jaw muscles so they can crush snail shells and beetles.

Over the past eight years, the Nature Park has hand-raised, rehabilitated and saved hundreds of native animals like the blue-tongued lizards. Its rescue and rehabilitation program secures the welfare and conservation of animals that have been endangered or threatened and can no longer thrive in their environment.