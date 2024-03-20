PNG holds workshop for Global Health Security program

This project aims to strengthen animal and public health systems, mitigate the risks of future pandemics and address health threats across Papua New Guinea through an integrated One Health approach.

The consultation was held in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO), with additional support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

PNG grapples with multifaceted challenges in the animal and human health sectors, including shortage in human resource, training facilities and diagnostic capabilities particularly in remote regions. These complexities amplify the challenges of disease prevention, early detection and rapid response. Moreover, the country faces threats from transboundary animal diseases, zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance, which pose significant risks to both the agricultural sector and public health.

In his opening remarks, Executive Manager for Public Health Sibauk Bieb, underscored the country’s proactive stance in addressing these challenges and stressed the need to strengthen health security capacities through the implementation of the GHSP project.

“This initiative will provide invaluable support to Papua New Guinea by enhancing our animal and public health systems, mitigating disease risks, and advancing our national development objectives. It aims to significantly enhance our capability to effectively manage health crises.”

Kachen Wongsathapornchai, Regional Manager of FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD), highlighted the project’s significance in collective efforts to support the prevention, detection and response to animal and public health emergencies in Papua New Guinea.

“This initiative not only enhances country’s capabilities to support disease control initiatives but also contributes to strengthening sustainable livestock production, enhancing food safety and security, and safeguarding environmental health, all while promoting livelihoods and protecting global health.”

WHO-PNG Health Emergencies Team Leader, Joaquim Da Silva, emphasized the importance of the One Health Project in strengthening, expanding and consolidating countrywide Papua New Guinea’s capacity to implement the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 core capacities. Thus, this project could contribute to improving the overall health systems to prevent, detect, investigate, assess, prepare and respond potential public health threats and systematically manage acute emergencies through a multisectoral One Health approach.

He reiterated importance of multisectoral collaboration involving human health, animal health, food safety and environment sectors through the One Health approach to reduce the socio-economic consequences of disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies and protect the health and well-being of the population.

The USAID Acting Health Office Director for Papua New Guinea expressed the agency's unwavering commitment to supporting global health security initiatives, stressing that USAID is honored to partner with Papua New Guinea, reaffirming their dedication to safeguard global health security and prevent pandemics.

Approximately 30 technical level representatives from key government agencies, international organizations and development partners attended the workshop, including the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the National Department of Health, the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority, FAO, USAID and WHO, among others.

The GHSP project is committed to building resilient and inclusive One Health systems, mitigating the risks of zoonoses, emerging diseases and antimicrobial resistance. The collaborative consultation marks a crucial step towards a healthier and safer future for Papua New Guinea.