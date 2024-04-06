PNG holds inaugural policy consultation with Philippines

Papua New Guinea and the Philippines have abundant natural resources and can learn from each other's experiences through cooperation specifically in the fisheries, agriculture, tourism and downstream processing sector.

Minister Tkatchenko made these remarks in a joint press conference with the Republic of Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A Manalo on the occasion of the Inaugural PNG/Philippines Policy Consultations and Meetings on Thursday April 4, in Manila.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Policy Consultations was concluded on the margins of the 2023 APEC Leaders' Summit in San Francisco, California, in the United States, and the meeting marked the first occasion towards the implementation of this arrangement going forward.

The purpose of the policy consultations is to establish a mechanism to enhance communication and coordination between the two governments on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"I am pleased that trade and economic relations between the two countries is steadily increasing and should continue to expand and diversify. There are vast untapped opportunities that can be further harnessed and developed by both countries through cooperation for mutual benefits," Minister Tkatchenko said.

"Papua New Guinea and the Republic of the Philippines established formal diplomatic relations immediately after independence on 16th September, 1975 at the Ambassadorial level and have since maintained cordial relations. This year marks 49 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Next year, 2025 will mark the Golden Jubilee of our bilateral relations.”

“The extent of bilateral ties is productive and rewarding; however there is scope for both countries to further expand cooperation in business, trade and investment, tourism and downstream processing."

Minister Tkatchenko noted PNG and Philippines relations which first began in the 1800s, when Filipino missionaries accompanied European Catholic priests to teach catechism in PNG. .

"More than 200 years later, the wave of cultural, intellectual, and technical exchanges brought about by these missionaries continues to expand, deepen and diversify between the peoples of our two countries."

"There are about 30,000 Filipinos in PNG comprising mostly of overseas Filipino workers and a marginal number of permanent residents and naturalized PNG citizens of Filipino origin. The Philippines was admitted as a dialogue partner to the Pacific Islands Forum in 1999, and PNG appreciates the Philippines participation in this important regional gathering and exchanges," Minister Tkatchenko said.

Minister Tkatchenko stressed the importance of the Philippines Government active participation as a dialogue partner in the Pacific Regional forum, given the current pressing global challenges in areas of climate change and geo-politics.

Minister Tkatchenko and Foreign Secretary Manalo acknowledged the common challenge facing the respective communities in both countries, with the effects of Climate Change, with both Governments introducing national policies to combat and mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

"PNG believes in the peaceful co-existence of nation-states consistent with international law and resolving disputes peacefully and respecting the sovereignty of other states. I am grateful and satisfied on the overall discussions and assure the (PNC) Government's continued support to working closely with the Philippines Government in further developing the bilateral relations.”

Minister Tkatchenko expressed that he looked forward to welcoming Foreign Secretary Manalo and his delegation for the 2nd Bilateral Policy Consultation in PNG at a mutually convenient time in 2026.