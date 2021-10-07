PNG Highlights Climate Change Efforts

On Tuesday, Minister Schnaubelt made this statement when addressing the ‘Transforming Energy: Spotlight on Small Island Development States (SIDS) event’ in Dubai Expo 2020.

He said: “The conversation on renewable energy transitions and financial access options for the SIDS is significantly important for my country and I want to thank the panel for leading the discussions.”

Minister Schnaubelt said like other parties to the Paris Agreement, PNG is committed to take action to address climate change adaptation and at the same time contribute to the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

He said PNG submitted an ambitious Adaptation and Mitigation commitments in its enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), last December to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

“Our mitigation commitments focuses on two largest emitting sectors and these are the Energy and the Agriculture, Forestry and other Land Use (AFOLU) sectors.

“In respect to energy commitments, we plan to generate 78 percent of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

“We have identified a portfolio of actions outlined in the PNG NDC Implementation Plan 2021-2030 that will deliver concrete changes in our development pathway and achieve the NDC targets,” Minister Schnaubelt said.

The plan has been revised and harmonized and will be launched tomorrow during this Climate change and biodiversity thematic week, back in PNG. The highlights will also include the launch of the;

Climate Change (Management) NDC Regulation (2021) and;

the NDC Implementation Plan Roadmaps for the Electricity and AFOLU sector.

He further stated that these commitments symbolize PNG’s efforts to take action on climate change impacts and we have identified a number of renewable energy projects to facilitate sustainable development, including in rural communities, totaling over USD 100m.

However, the challenge is to access funding and the requisite technical support in packaging and delivery of these projects. The NDC commitments are conditional and subject to the availability of international technical and financial assistance.