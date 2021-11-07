PNG Greenpreneurs Incubator program

The four-session Greenpreneurs Incubator Orientation virtual workshop, was tailored for Papua New Guinean green entrepreneurs, running from 19th to 27 October. It is the first activity under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the parties last month. Dr. Frank Rijsberman, Director-General of GGGI and Vani Nades, Chief Executive Officer of Emstret Space, signed the MoU virtually.

The 3-year MOU will see GGGI and Emstret Space collaborate to boost existing support available for green entrepreneurship in PNG through the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) funded PGEN Program that delivers economic growth both environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive.

This is in support of the green job growth through green entrepreneurship, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Paris Climate Agreement.

The workshop was attended by all 20 participating green enterprises representing eight provinces in Papua New Guinea from various sectors including agriculture, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing and waste management.

Peniamina Leavai, GGGI Deputy Country Representative of PNG, acknowledged PGEN’s funder, the QFFD and in-country partners Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) and Emstret Space for making this program possible.

He mentioned, “We are grateful that QFFD recognized the potential and importance of such green entrepreneurship programs to deal with both Building Back Better and climate change adaptation, The Qatar Fund, welcomed GGGI’s proposal at a time when the Pacific is suffering from job losses due to COVID and ever-increasing climate extreme events.”

Mr Leavai said that more than 50% of successful PNG applicants who are attending the workshop are females. This is a significant achievement showing the enthusiasm and resourcefulness of PNG women entrepreneurs. He commended PNG participants for empowering women and youth, therefore, exceeding targets, which is to support green, and inclusive job growth across the country.

The virtual orientation workshop enabled participants to meet fellow Greenpreneurs around PNG, engage in online training and discussions, connect with their mentors, and build their digital literacy. The PNG Greenpreneurs join the larger Pacific Greenpreneurs 2021 group comprising of 68 green enterprises representing six Pacific Island Countries.