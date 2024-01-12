PNG Fire Station spread thin

Chief of Fire PNG, Bill Roo said most of these fires were from shops.

He said this during a media conference by the now-suspended police commissioner, David Manning in Port Moresby yesterday.

“Fire trucks were scattered from one destination to another, and we were unable to contain most of the fires in the city because they were too many,” he said.

He said it was very challenging for them but they managed to contain a few of the fires.

Roo said investigations are currently underway to compile the statistics of the damages lost, and a report will be sent to the business houses to use when claiming damages from insurance companies.

Also present at the conference was the Commissioner of St John Ambulance Matt Cannon.

Cannon said as of Wednesday St John responded to 40 incidents of trauma shooting and burns from 170 calls received since the start of the riots.

He said the emergency incidents in Port Moresby were all transported to Port Moresby General Hospital.

Meanwhile, a representative from City Pharmacy Limited who was also present to witness the conference said CPL is concerned about the use of medical supplies that was looted on Wednesday.