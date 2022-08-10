PNG Fire Service Training Syllabus

The training syllabus will be a uniform training guide to be used in all fire stations around the country, to ensure they are speaking the same language.

Chief Fire Officer, Bill Roo said they had conducted trainings without vital resources like a syllabus or a guide, but now for the first time they had produced their own syllabus containing nine training modules.

Roo thanked the Business Development Manager, Jeffrey Wama for taking the lead in developing the training guide. This complies with the requirements that any training provider is required to have in place.

“During my term as Chief, I fully supported this strategic move because I realize the significance of these training resources. I also recognize the value that these resources would add to our training.

“I can now see the support given by the management has not been a waste at all. And this gives me much pleasure to be here to launch these materials,” Roo said.

He added that the training syllabus clearly sets out modules and the topics as well as the duration and the resources required.

“This syllabus guide will now standardize all the various training formats and styles used by individual fire services around the country, at the national level, which is an achievement on its own,” Roo said.

He said it is a new development, which is necessary for the fire service, to set the tone for future developments of refined and tailored resources to suit clients’ demands.

“Our Fire safety officers can be able to develop and deliver the same content regardless of where they are; whether they be in Port Moresby, Alotau, Lae, Kokopo, Enga, Chimbu where they are that’s standardized so the goal of uniformity in training is now achieved.

“I issue a challenge to all fire safety trainers and instructors in every fire service to take ownership of these materials and deliver quality training to our clients. Make it your business to understand these materials and interpret them correctly so that you can deliver a proper and effective fire safety and preparedness,” Mr Roo said.

While Roo thanked Mr Wama and the team for the writing, editing and production of the syllabus manual.

He said it is a milestone achievement for the PNG Fire Service as an organization.