PNG Fire Service Recruiting

Chief Fire Service, Officer Bill Roo said PNGFS has existing vacancies and people with credibility can apply.

Mr Roo said: “We have jobs in various areas within the PNG Fire Service and we are happy to provide employment to those that are searching for jobs, particularly for year 12 and university students that are looking for employment.”

He said a local consultancy expert, Valkyrie Services, has been engaged to carry out the recruitment screening of the PNG Firefighter Recruitment for 2021, so that there are no element of suspicion and bribery

“The reason why I wanted to engage a local recruitment company is because I don’t want people to feel that there is bribery involved during the recruitment process. PNG Fire Service allocated funds to hire Vilkyrie’s services so that there is a fair selection in identifying possible candidates to employ,” Mr Roo said.

He added that after hearing that more than 100-plus PNG Defence Force recruits were removed, the consultancy firm was engaged to carry out screening for PNG Fire Service applicants for transparency. The 2021 batch is targeting to recruit 100 fire fighters.

So far, the Fire Service headquarters in Port Moresby has received over 200 applications and more is expected in the coming weeks.

PNGFS currently has 300 operation personnel working throughout its 14 fire stations, 120 out of the 300 personnel are based in the four fire stations in NCD, including Boroko, Waigani, Gerehu and Town fire stations.