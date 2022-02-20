PNG-EU Hold High Level Policy Dialogue

Justice Minister Bryan Kramer, Police Commissioner David Manning, Interim Chairman of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Thomas Eluh contributed to the discussions.

At the centre of the discussions was the K110 million EU-PNG partnership for Good Governance.

“This partnership is partially implemented through direct budget support, which reflects the maturity and trust reached in EU-PNG relations.

“ The EU has already disbursed EUR 3 million in December 2021 and mobilized technical assistance under the ‘PNG Anti-corruption project’, while additional assistance will be deployed in the course of 2022.

Ambassador Videtic congratulated the PNG Government on recent achievements, including the establishment of the ICAC and the abolishment of the death penalty, and emphasized that these achievements will enhance the investment rating and the general image of PNG.

The Ambassador encouraged PNG to further advance towards enhancing transparency and anti-corruption efforts, by progressing in the implementation of the reforms, despite the fact that 2022 is an electoral year.

They concluded the dialogue by renewing their commitment to strengthen their cooperation on good governance and human rights.