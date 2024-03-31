PNG Enhances Bilateral Engagement

Minister Tkatchenko reaffirmed bilateral engagements with Indonesia Vice Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury.

In a media statement released, Minister Tkatchenko expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the leadership of both governments in addressing outstanding bilateral commitments.

Key agreements discussed included; the ratification of the Mutual Visa Waiver Exemption for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders by PNG, as well as the review of the Basic Border Agreement and the Defence Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

Additionally, the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Customs Matters and Combating Transitional Crime were highlighted as significant steps forward.

Tkatchenko proposed additional areas for partnership, such as exploring visa-on-arrival for ordinary passport holders, enhancing cross-border land transportation, and bolstering cooperation in education and intelligence sharing.

The media statement also acknowledged Indonesia's Grant Assistance of K60 million, allocated for projects including the development of an Intensive Care Unit and the redevelopment of the Mortuary at the Port Moresby General Hospital, along with the West Sepik Integrated Development Project.

Tkatchenko expressed hope for the continued advancement and expansion of the partnership, particularly under the tenure of the new Indonesian Government.

Moreover, he emphasized PNG's role as a standalone consideration in the regional security space, highlighting the country's position as a security policing partner to Australia under the Bilateral Security Agreement.