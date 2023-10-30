PNG embassy in Israel closed

This is due to the current situation where Israel is in a state of war since the attacks conducted against it by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October 2023.

Two officers of the Department of Foreign Affairs who were assigned to set up the Embassy following its opening in September this year, departed Israel on 17 October 2023, in view of the security concerns there.

A number of PNG citizens in Israel at the time also departed with the kind support of the Australian Government as part of their evacuation exercise extended to nationals of other countries. The Department is aware that eighteen PING citizens departed Israel under this evacuation exercise.

Members of the public aware of a fellow citizen still in Israel and wishing to return to the country are encouraged to contact the Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of Foreign Affairs on phone 3014115 or 3014196 and email protocol@dfa.gov.pg.

Secretary, Elias Wonhengu says the Department will continue to monitor the situation and re-open the Embassy in Israel when deemed conducive to do so.