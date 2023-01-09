PNG Embassy assist in West Java Earthquake

Over 200 people died, a further 151 people remain missing and more than 1,000 injured in the West Java Province. The earthquake toppled homes and buildings.

Bags of rice, noodles, bottled water, and sanitary needs for babies and women, were among the supply of food and toiletries were donated by the Defense Attaché of PNG to Indonesia, Colonel Dominic Bulungol, on behalf of the PNG Embassy.

The Gethsemane Pentecostal Christian church in Jakarta also assisted with deliveries and transport of items to the disaster sites.

“On behalf of the Embassy of PNG in Indonesia, I decided to assist the victims after watching pleas for assistance on TV. While glued to watching the World Cup Soccer in Qatar, I could not resist hearing the pleas for humanitarian help to the victims of Cianjur Earthquake and I decided to act as a Seventh Day Adventist Christian and staff of PNG Embassy,” said Colonel Bulungol.

“PNG assistance may be small but I felt relieved and satisfied when delivering what PNG embassy had provided to the needy.

“On behalf of the embassy I also thank the congregation of the Pentecostal Christians of Gethsemane Church in East Jakarta for their transport support and manpower to do the deliveries.”