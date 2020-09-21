PNG EC assists ABG elections

Sinai said the PNG Electoral Commission has been assisting elections in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville from the initial stages, right through polling and now to the counting process.

He said the PNG Electoral Commission was happy to have assisted the Autonomous Region during the two very important elections; the Referendum Voting and the 2020 ABG Elections.

Provinces outside of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville who took part in the ABG elections were Madang, Eastern Highlands, Morobe, East and West New Britain and NCD.

Sinai said the 2020 ABG Election is now in its counting stage and the Electoral Commission is supervising the counting centers and the general Limited Preferential Voting (LPV) process.