PNG declares World Tree Kangaroo Day

Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simo Kilepa stated, “World Tree Kangaroo Day should also be a day that we acknowledge the importance of our wildlife, our need to protect and preserve them and the natural homes they live in. Not only for our future generations but in our planet's battle to fight climate change.”

Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko said many countries recognize a World Day for an animal unique to their country, and it is with much happiness that the 21st of May each year be a day for PNG to promote, both at home and internationally, and for the world to come together to celebrate PNG and its tree kangaroos.

In his address, NCD Governor Powes Parkop said it is now the responsibility of all Papua New Guineans to actively celebrate World Tree Kangaroo Day annually to ensure that the rest of the world takes notice of PNG and its unique wildlife.

Last year, over 44 organizations across 11 different countries took part in supporting and celebrating the proposed Day through social media, with 16 zoos across the world putting on celebrations for visitors.

There are 14 known species of tree kangaroos, found only on the island of New Guinea and a small location in northern Australia, with PNG holding the greatest number of species at nine of the fourteen.

Fifty percent of all tree kangaroo species are classified as Endangered or Critically Endangered. The biggest threats to tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea are overhunting and land clearing for subsistence farming and logging.

The PNG Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, recently established the PNG Biodiversity and Climate Change Fund for Protected Areas Financing to generate international funding for funding local communities to assist in their efforts in increasing and preserving Protected Areas in PNG.